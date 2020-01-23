DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $2,832.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00741024 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001432 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001795 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.