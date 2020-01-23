Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of LON DOTD traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 114.15 ($1.50). 426,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,381. Dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.04 million and a P/E ratio of 40.77.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

