DraftCoin Reaches Market Cap of $36,972.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,972.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

