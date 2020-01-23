Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DNKN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.67. 436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,616. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

