Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DNKN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.
NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.67. 436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,616. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $84.74.
In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.
About Dunkin Brands Group
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.