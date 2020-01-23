Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Up 51.4%

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR)’s stock price rose 51.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.56, approximately 381,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 766% from the average daily volume of 44,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

