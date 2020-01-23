Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SATS. ValuEngine downgraded Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:SATS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 2,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,626. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.80. Echostar has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $472.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.15 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echostar news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,374.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

