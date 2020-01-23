Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.00. 16,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,761. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $114.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

