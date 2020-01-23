Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.43

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 99751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0077 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

