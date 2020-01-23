EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $3.53

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. EOS has a total market cap of $3.36 billion and approximately $2.73 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00042336 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Poloniex, OTCBTC and Bitfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,046,557,308 coins and its circulating supply is 949,857,297 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Exrates, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bilaxy, Instant Bitex, Rfinex, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, OKEx, Bibox, Tidebit, Kucoin, Fatbtc, BitMart, C2CX, YoBit, Coinrail, CoinBene, Livecoin, CoinEx, Gate.io, EXX, BtcTrade.im, IDAX, Exmo, DigiFinex, Ovis, Coinbe, ChaoEX, QBTC, Upbit, Liqui, Binance, Vebitcoin, Coinone, CPDAX, Koinex, Bitbns, TOPBTC, GOPAX, Tidex, Hotbit, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger, ABCC, COSS, CoinExchange, DOBI trade, OEX, Kraken, RightBTC, Mercatox, Kuna, Bitfinex, BigONE, Cryptomate, IDCM, Bithumb, BCEX, Huobi, BitFlip, Neraex, LBank, Cobinhood, WazirX, Zebpay and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

