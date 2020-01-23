ERC20 Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. ERC20 has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $64,483.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and Kuna.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.03405362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00202488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, Kuna and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

