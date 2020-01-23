First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Community has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Community has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.25 on Thursday. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $153.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

