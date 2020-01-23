First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 20.48%.
FCCO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $20.87. 1,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Community has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
