First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 20.48%.

FCCO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $20.87. 1,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Community has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCCO. ValuEngine lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

