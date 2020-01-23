First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.75.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$11.20 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.71.

TSE:FM traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.90. 1,749,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,806. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.14. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.36.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

