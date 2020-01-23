First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FDEU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,788. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

