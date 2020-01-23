First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE FPF opened at $24.30 on Thursday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.