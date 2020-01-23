FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,749 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,777,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $17,036,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $13,049,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $12,616,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.14.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.