Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $98.29 Million Stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 627,815 shares during the quarter. SINA accounts for about 2.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 3.44% of SINA worth $98,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SINA in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SINA by 118.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SINA by 13.1% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.35. SINA Corp has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $561.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.76 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SINA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

