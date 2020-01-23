GenesisX (XGS) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a market cap of $49,414.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

