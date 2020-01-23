Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 2734719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Georgian Mining Company Profile (LON:GEO)

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

