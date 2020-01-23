Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $14.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Water Resources an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GWRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.37 million, a PE ratio of 107.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.08. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

