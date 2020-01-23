Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GEM opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.3499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.