Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to “Buy”

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVYA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of AVYA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avaya by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Avaya by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Avaya by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Avaya by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

