GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

GRUB has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on GrubHub from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

GrubHub stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,316. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,928.33 and a beta of 1.24.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, Director Keith Richman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at $109,390.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,706 shares of company stock worth $421,239. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

