Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Stake Cut by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 2,996.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter worth $172,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 816.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 41.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 55,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TV shares. Barclays lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

