Halliburton’s (HAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAL. Argus lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.23.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $184,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,038 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $78,695,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 423,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.