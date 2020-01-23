Halliburton’s (HAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAL. Argus lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.23.
HAL traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $184,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,038 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $78,695,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 423,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
