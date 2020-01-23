Halosource (LON:HAL) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Halosource (LON:HAL) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Halosource earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.95. Halosource has a one year low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

About Halosource

HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.

