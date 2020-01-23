Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS HARL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 713. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.41. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $27.00.
About Harleysville Financial
