Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS HARL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 713. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.41. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

