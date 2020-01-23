HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. HB Fuller also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.15-3.35 EPS.

NYSE:FUL traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,384. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUL. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on HB Fuller and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $396,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

