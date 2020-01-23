HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 737.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.07.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.62. The company had a trading volume of 145,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,251. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

