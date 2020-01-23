Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,475

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded Hiscox to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,552 ($20.42) to GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,413.08 ($18.59).

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.34. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,384.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,517.75.

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

