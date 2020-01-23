Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Huntington Bancshares updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 581,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,854,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.