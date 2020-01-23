I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $1,923.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.01184884 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034616 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 17,938,825 coins. I/O Coin's official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

