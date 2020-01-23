iDealCash Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. iDealCash has a market cap of $121,039.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iDealCash has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One iDealCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iDealCash alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00054102 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

DEAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iDealCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iDealCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.