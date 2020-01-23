Independent Research Analysts Give Hochtief (FRA:HOT) a €127.00 Price Target

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) received a €127.00 ($147.67) price target from stock analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochtief presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €133.57 ($155.32).

Get Hochtief alerts:

FRA:HOT traded down €8.90 ($10.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €109.20 ($126.98). 394,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of €114.46 and a 200 day moving average of €107.56. Hochtief has a twelve month low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a twelve month high of €175.00 ($203.49).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hochtief Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochtief and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.