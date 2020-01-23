Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 457,920 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 41.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 443,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.