Interwest Venture Management Co. Has $55.20 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Interwest Venture Management Co. increased its stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 8,827.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,013 shares during the quarter. Glaukos accounts for approximately 23.8% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Interwest Venture Management Co.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $55,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,753,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Glaukos by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period.

GKOS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.11. 178,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38. Glaukos Corp has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.96 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

