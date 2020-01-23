Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

ITCI stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $24.91. 19,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,032. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $253,181.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,375.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

