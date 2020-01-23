Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

PKW traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $69.59. 1,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2472 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

