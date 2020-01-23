Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,737,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,361,000 after buying an additional 222,269 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,204,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 63,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 219,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

