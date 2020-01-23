Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYH. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.92. 169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,286. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

