Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.9% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,727. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

