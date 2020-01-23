Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.78 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,000. Deere & Company makes up 0.9% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

NYSE DE traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $170.18. 579,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

