Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,673 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.1% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $11,162,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.61. 150,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,776. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

