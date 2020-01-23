iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 20.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $331.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $262.26 and a 12-month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

