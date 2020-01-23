iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $332.00. 140,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,961. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $262.26 and a one year high of $334.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

