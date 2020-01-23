iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,959,000 after buying an additional 3,057,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 152.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 833,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $62,918,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $50,395,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.03. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $108.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

