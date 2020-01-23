iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Avondale Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 3.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,069. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $66.96 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.