iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter.

PFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,893. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

