JBJ Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Amgen by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

