JBJ Investment Partners LLC Invests $188,000 in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $6,821,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Pinterest from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,319,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $1,341,018.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,421.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,747,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.